Gulfport Police say shooting suspect involved in car wreck was captured
By WLOX Staff | April 4, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 7:47 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities at the Gulfport Police Department say the suspect involved in a domestic incident and related vehicle rollover has been captured. The suspect’s name is Jarvis Dermetrious Brown.

According to Chief Leonard Papania, an altercation occurred between two vehicles around 35th Street, potentially shots could have been fired. The vehicles kept traveling, overturning one vehicle and ejecting three people. This incident took place north on Washington Avenue.

Gulfport police are responding to a wreck on Washington Avenue between 48th and 51st streets near Bayou View Elementary School. (Source: WLOX)

Four were hospitalized including a small male, an infant or toddler girl, and two adult women. One of the children was airlifted to a facility out of state.

There are limited details at this time, but as more come in, the story will be updated accordingly.

