Gulfport Police say shooting suspect involved in car wreck was captured

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities at the Gulfport Police Department say the suspect involved in a domestic incident and related vehicle rollover has been captured. The suspect’s name is Jarvis Dermetrious Brown.
According to Chief Leonard Papania, an altercation occurred between two vehicles around 35th Street, potentially shots could have been fired. The vehicles kept traveling, overturning one vehicle and ejecting three people. This incident took place north on Washington Avenue.
Four were hospitalized including a small male, an infant or toddler girl, and two adult women. One of the children was airlifted to a facility out of state.
There are limited details at this time, but as more come in, the story will be updated accordingly.
