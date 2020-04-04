Gardeners put green thumb to use during quarantine at 34th Street Community Garden

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The quarantine can make it tough to find things to do to keep busy while maintaining social distancing and sticking to the shelter in place order.
Some are turning to gardening at the 34th Street Wholistic Community Garden.
Sarah Crisler-Ruskey and her daughter Emma are newcomers to the garden. They were out Saturday preparing their garden bed to plant some greens, carrots, and kale.
“We’ve been wanting to start a garden for a while, and it’s a great day, it’s not too sunny, and with everything that’s going on, we feel like it’s a good idea to have some vegetables and things growing that we can count on later," Crisler-Ruskey said.
They said coming to the garden is a great option for getting out of the house, especially since Mississippi’s shelter in place order does not limit individual outdoor recreation.
“It’s a good way to get out a little bit but in a safe way, because we all want to be safe and not spread germs," Crisler-Ruskey said.
Garden director James L. Franklin said he’s noticed people are coming out more often.
“As long as they allow us to continue to practice social distancing, I think that this is still a great place to come out, with all the time that people have on hand being that they’re not working," Franklin said.
For Brodereck Mills and his wife, coming to the 34th Street Community Garden is much like making a run to the grocery store but without the crowds.
They’ve rented multiple gardening boxes and they’ve planted everything from mustard greens to onions to Brussels sprouts.
“You can bypass the grocery store, and plus you’re the only one touching your food out here. It’s garden straight to the table. No cash register. No pesticides. Just straight wholistic," Mills said.
He encouraged others to put their green thumb to use.
“If people really knew how easy it was, and developed a mild passion for it. It’s so simple, just to grow what you need, grow what you use," Mills said.
Boxes can be rented at the garden for $25. Contact the garden director on Facebook or at (228) 547-3887 for more information.
