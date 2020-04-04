Free oil change offered to healthcare workers at Pascagoula automotive repair shop

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One Pascagoula automotive repair shop wants to show their appreciation to all of those working on the front lines, battling COVID-19.
Clark’s Professional Car Care in Pascagoula is offering a complimentary oil change to all healthcare professionals. The only thing they ask is that those wanting to utilize this service must show proof of their employment such as a work badge.
They have a dropbox for your keys; however, if you are within five miles from the shop, they can pick up your car and drop it off.
After starting this service for the heroes in this pandemic, the owner of Clark’s Professional Care Care, Derek Clark, said about 40 people medicinal professionals have already taken advantage. He hopes to continue helping others as well as passing this message along.
Some adjustments have been made due to the coronavirus outbreak and CDC guidelines. Their lobby is now closed, and they make sure to keep the cars clean and well-sanitized. Their customers can also pay for their bills via text. All they have to do is click on a link, and they can pay from there.
This offer will continue until further notice. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment, call (228)-762-3383 or visit their website.
