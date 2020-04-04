Feeding the Frontline continues to keep spirits up and stomachs full

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Community Development Foundation and Tiki Delivery have started the initiative called “Feeding the Frontline.” This movement will work to provide meals from local restaurants to first responders within Hancock County.
Tiki is delivering meals at no cost to the brave souls battling COVID-19. The partners are asking for any and all donations so they can do the same for other hospitals and clinics across the coast.
“Our economy is going to bounce back, and our community is going to bounce back," Savanah Duckworth, the Director of Operations for the initiative, told WLOX. "What’s going to make us bounce back is coming together. That was really the premise behind it is how can we show these healthcare providers that we are behind them and we are so appreciative of what they are doing.”
The lead administrative coordinator at Oscher Hancock, Melinda Keely, said that they are incredibly appreciative.
“Our frontline staff is doing well, everybody spirits are up. It means the world to us,” Keely said.
