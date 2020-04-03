81-year-old man accused of killing his son-in-law in Jackson County

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - An 81-year-old man from the Big Point community of Jackson County is now facing charges after authorities say he shot his son-in-law twice.
Gary Radar is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old George White.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday after the two men got into an argument at a home they both live in on Big Point Road, said Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
White died at the scene.
Due to his age and physical condition, Radar was released on his own recognizance from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
