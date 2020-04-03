When it comes to ‘essential,’ what can you not do without?

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - For the past few weeks, governmental authorities from across the country, from mayors to governors to the President of the United States, have issued standards to live by in response to the corornavirus.
Basically, the gist of those edicts is for people to avoid contact, especially in larger groups.
Stay home, stay put, stay safe.
The proclamations are aimed at most, but not all. Those considered “essentials” are exempted and expected to carry on in the face of the pandemic.
Which begs the quintessential: Just who are the people in “essential services” who remain on the job, at their posts, to deliver necessary services and goods for all.
Think of it this way: What can you not do without, especially in this unprecedented time?
Anything related to the medical is essential. Doctors, nurses, dentists, lab technicians, office filers and clerks, manufacturers and providers of medicine and medical equipment are in the essential category.
People still need to eat and have clean water. Grocery stores, convenience stores, carry-out/delivery from restaurants are part of the essential chain. Checkout personnel, stockers, truck drivers, farmers and food plant workers all would be considered essential.
Fuel and electricity are essentials. Gas stations, refineries and electric power providers would be essential.
Public safety remains one of the utmost needs. Emergency management, policemen, firemen, ambulance drivers, helicopter pilots all would be needed.
Services taken for granted, like wastewater disposal and trash pickup, are part of that equation. Toilets must continue to flush, garbage must be carted away.
Communication outlets like television and radio stations, newspapers and internet providers would fall under essential.
Banks, credit unions and the like would be considered essential.
Federal guidelines include the likes of sawmills, funeral homes and airport personnel. Churches may open their doors, but are restricted to 10 people at a time, all maintaining social distancing.
Local and state guidelines mostly adhere to the federal exemptions when declarations on essentials are declared.
But the bottom line when it comes to what is essential and not, is bottom line, what could you not function without.
See a list of federal guidelines and state guidelines outlining essential services and personnel.
