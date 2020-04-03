Waveland company making medical shields for health workers

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Waveland company is now on the front line of helping protect health care workers from coronavirus.
It was an incredible turnaround for a company that was about to shut down.
Infinity AP Designs engineers, designs, and manufactures retail facades for companies like Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie. They have been in business in Hancock County since 2012.
They were in high gear when the virus hit the country.
“Our business was basically put on hold,” said owner Rick Bradley. “Overnight all of our job sites, which was about 150 throughout the U.S., shut down.”
They were working on a plan to shutter the plant when Bradley was contacted by a friend who needed help making medical shields for Oschner Health System in New Orleans.
He jumped at the opportunity.
“Through about a 24-hour quick discussion and some fabrication of templates, we were able to jump in with the equipment that we already had and we began producing parts for masks for the medical shields and now we’re running 24/7 producing 4,000 units a day," Bradley said.
The company now uses its laser cutters and flatbed computer numerical control cutters to make the frame and mask that are assembled to protect the workers.
It also saved everyone’s jobs.
“Preparing for these shields, we were able to keep every single employee working a minimum of 40 hours, plus,” Bradley said. “And we’ve actually added a couple of new employees that were here locally that were restaurant workers, so they were able to hop on and join us.”
Bradley is a native of Louisiana, and he welcomed the opportunity to help medical workers in New Orleans.
“New Orleans is a special place for everybody on the Coast, so anything we can do to help out,” he said. “It’s needed and it’s a responsibility for us.”
