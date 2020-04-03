Top cop says shelter-in-place, curfews are not reasons for additional enforcement

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the state prepares to shelter in place starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the City of Gulfport has been enforcing this mandate for 48 hours. While the city’s order did not close the beaches in South Mississippi, the order from Gov. Tate Reeves did. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said his team will enforce the laws in place, but he doesn’t want the public to miss the point of the new policies.
“I think first and foremost, people need to understand your city government, your law enforcement, we’re all part of this community. We’re not speaking in isolated packs of one city or another. Everybody is in conversation trying to figure out how to approach it,” Papania said.
“As we contemplate asking our citizens to remain at their homes and not do this, or not do that, all of our pride and joy that we’ve long-embraced down here, our beaches, our parks, at the prettiest time of year, and we’re at a very dark moment in history,” said Papania. “So, all of this is in our minds when we have this conversation, but it’s with the understanding of what is the best avenue to navigate down to protect the health of our community."
So, what happens if South Mississippians are found to be breaking the new laws and procedures set forth my Coast mayors and Gov. Reeves?
“What we’re trying to do is get people to use good common sense. Historically a curfew is set up and designed to prevent anticipated crime. The things that are being put in place here now are to protect us from a virus. To ask law enforcement, are you gonna arrest me if I don’t do things to help protect my community, we don’t want to do that," Papania said. "That’s not what we want. We want to encourage good, safe behavior and try to enjoy as much of life as we can during these dark moments. You know, ultimately, if there is a law in effect, and you continue to violate it, and you leave law enforcement community no other way to deal with you. Yeah, then we’ll contemplate doing that. But, that’s not why we’re putting this together.”
Keeping the community happy, while limiting their exposure to this virus, it the main objective.
“We’re putting it together to protect everyone. If everybody would treat it as if they are carrying the virus, and how would they protect one another, I think that’s a better approach,” Papania said.
