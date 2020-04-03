Top cop says shelter-in-place, curfews are not reasons for additional enforcement

“What we’re trying to do is get people to use good common sense. Historically a curfew is set up and designed to prevent anticipated crime. The things that are being put in place here now are to protect us from a virus. To ask law enforcement, are you gonna arrest me if I don’t do things to help protect my community, we don’t want to do that," Papania said. "That’s not what we want. We want to encourage good, safe behavior and try to enjoy as much of life as we can during these dark moments. You know, ultimately, if there is a law in effect, and you continue to violate it, and you leave law enforcement community no other way to deal with you. Yeah, then we’ll contemplate doing that. But, that’s not why we’re putting this together.”