Police responding to rollover in Gulfport after confrontation, pursuit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police are responding to a wreck on Washington Avenue between 48th and 51st streets near Bayou View Elementary School.
Chief Leonard Papania said police believe there was a confrontation between the two vehicles, with possible shots fired, in the area of 35th Street. The vehicles traveled north on Washington Avenue, where one vehicle overturned, ejecting at least three people, Papania said.
A small male, an infant or toddler girl, and two adult women are being hospitalized with one of the children being airlifted to a facility out of state.
Papania said police do have a suspect and suspect vehicle and are working to release photographs to media.
Papania also asked that if anyone in the area has any security video or eyewitness accounts to contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 with that information.
