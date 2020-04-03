Moss Point mayor taking the message of safety directly to the people

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Desperate times call for desperate measures and desperate messaging.
On Friday, Moss Point Mayor Mario King took that message straight to the people.
“All right. You ready? Let’s go,” he said as he and building officials Andrew Beamon headed into a grocery store dressed in full personal protective equipment.
At that point, King made an announcement to shoppers: “Everybody should be social distancing. Six feet apart.”
He announced the new tactic just minutes earlier during a press conference, and he made good on his promise.
“In the city of Moss Point, with the spiking of cases we have and what we are seeing, is again, you’re seeing it right here. People are not social distancing,” he said. “We’re seeing people not following the CDC guidelines. So all of this gibberish and foolishness that people are - that is not true.”
With help from the fire department, police department and Singing River Health System, the message to protect yourself and others will continue through neighborhoods and businesses throughout the city.
“Just be very careful,” he said. “You want to be very smart about how you are acting. We know that some people don’t like it, but that’s OK too. It’s important that you understand what to do and how to do it.”
He has reason to be upset.
He said Moss Point is the leading city for those with the virus in Jackson County, which now has 75 confirmed cases and one death.
Georgia Storey with Singing River Health System said the biggest spread is not just between strangers.
“It is friends and family catching from each other,” she said. “Because they’re dismissing the rules and thinking the virus would ignore the fact that they’re related or that their friends. These small gatherings are where we're seeing a lot of outbreaks.”
Those who have seen a lot in their days are seeing the seriousness, and they wish everybody would as well.
“Yeah, some of them, a lot of them are not following the rules,” said resident Harvey Caples. “For what reason, I couldn’t tell you, but it’s killing people.”
Lincoln Keeton suggested that younger residents are not heeding the warnings, but bold efforts will pay off.
“As time goes on and people keep explaining to them that this is serious then that's what they’re going to do,” he said.
King also announced on Friday that a new COVID-19 testing site will open directly across from city hall this Monday or Tuesday.
