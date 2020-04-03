Long hours lead to stress, concern for healthcare workers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Healthcare workers are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus and caring for patients.
Working so many extended hours during such stressful times is making the days feel longer.
“I wanted to wear my N-95 mask the entire day, like every single day," said Singing River RN Katelyn Bishop. "I just didn’t want to take it off and I did do that for a while but it’s just impossible to keep that on all day.”
Katelyn Bishop is a nurse on the ICU floor of Singing River’s Pascagoula hospital. She is worried about the family members of patients.
“It’s hard to imagine having a loved one in the ICU under these circumstances," said Bishop. "The unknowing of what’s going on, you know, are they going to make it out because like I said this is just trial and error.”
But heading home from working in the ICU can be even more stressful.
“It’s scary to think that I could take something home," said Christy Pierce, who also works at Singing River’s ICU unit in Pascagoula. "I try not to think about it. I have a little girl and a little boy.”
Nurses and doctors are taking more precautions than ever to protect their families.
“Some of my coworkers have separated from their families," said Pierce. "They have young children and they’re not going home to them. But this is not going away. This is going to be here... We got two or three weeks left of this.”
Internal medicine resident Zachary Eagle said health care workers are preparing to face new challenges every day.
“We’re learning about this all from the ground floor. So, you’re almost kind of seeing how medicine evolves but on a much smaller scale," said Eagle. "We always get new information everyday and it kind of will help dictate the practices we have going forward.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.