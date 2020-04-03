Hundreds show up across the Coast to ‘park and pray’ for healthcare workers

“My pastor is right next to me. I looked over and I said, ‘Look at the roof,’ and the place just lost it," said Johns. "I know the instructions gone out were not to honk, but as soon as they came out you could just feel the emotions swell up and horns start blowing up. It was just a real, it felt like a real organic, real natural response to just pour out our thanks to these people that are taking care of our friends, our family, it’s just overwhelming.”