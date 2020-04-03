Coast native living in New York says stay at home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Friday morning, there were nearly 53,000 people infected with COVID-19 in New York City alone, resulting in more than 1,500 hundred deaths.
A Gulf Coast native who lives in the Big Apple is trying to negotiate through the pandemic as best he can. Writer Stephen Pitalo’s current home is New York City. The Biloxi native has lived there since 1995. He lived through 9/11, and now, he’s sheltered in place and taking it day by day in another historic and tragic situation.
“I think when we hit the 1,000 deaths a day moment, that really hit home,” Pitalo said. “I’d like to think we’re gonna hit the crest very soon, but I don’t know. I’ve actually heard some news that someone in our office has COVID-19 and I’ve heard some people that we’re all connected with that’s either had it or has passed away from it.”
Pitalo said growing up on the Coast help him get prepared as soon as the pandemic got real in Gotham.
“I do think that hurricane preparedness in our youth is something I’m able to draw on up here because I made sure I got all my supplies on time. I made sure I got toilet paper and everything else,” Pitalo added.
He said also this week, the spirit of the Big Apple kept it real in a social media-turned-live salute to those on the COVID-19 front lines.
“You see pictures of blank streets and at Grand Central Station, but one of the nice things I’ve seen is everyone went outside the other day and gave a big applause to our health care workers and first responders,” he said.
As he and other New Yorkers work to stay resilient through the pandemic, Pitalo’s message for the folks at home is very simple.
“Don’t go anywhere. Stay inside. Every time you go somewhere, you’re running a risk.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.