Burglary suspect dies after being tased during arrest in Gulfport, say authorities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man caught trying to break into multiple houses died shortly after being arrested by Gulfport Police, say authorities.
Henry Harvey, 53, was arrested overnight Wednesday after he was caught breaking into homes on Ohio Avenue, said Det. Jason Ducre’ with Gulfport Police Department.
According to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, Harvey had to be tased at some point during his arrest and was placed in handcufffs afterward. He then collapsed while being taken to the patrol car, said the public information officer. Emergency medical crews were called immediately.
Switzer said Harvey was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Because the death occurred while Harvey was in police custody, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death.
