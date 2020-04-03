‘Bring him back:’ Long Beach family pleas for stuffed puppy’s safe return

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Families across the Coast are going “bear hunting,” not real bears of course, but stuffed ones.
The fun game lets kids explore the neighborhood to see how many bears they can spot in people’s windows and outside their homes. It’s an innocent way for Brandi Viator and her two sons to pass the time while social distancing.
“I’d take them in the evenings and we’d go for walks and the local neighborhoods and ride in the car and count the bears,” she said.
They even put out their own bear for others to hunt, along with a stuffed puppy. On Monday, Viator came home from work and discovered the stuffed animals missing. She and her sons were devastated.
Surveillance video captures the bear bandit in the act and shows someone hopping out of a minivan, quickly grabbing the stuffed animals and driving off.
“It was just sad that someone would do something like that, like who does that? Who takes from kids?” Viator said.
Though the Viators would like to see both animals returned, it’s really the puppy they’re desperately hoping to see again. It’s one of their last mementos of Viator’s husband from a family trip to an arcade. He died in an accident in October 2019.
“Me and my dad had saved for over a year to get that puppy," said Viator’s son Jayden.
“It was something that was special to him because that’s something that him and his dad picked out right before everything happened," Viator said.
A stuffed animal with so much meaning to this family is now gone.
“I know it just seems like stuffed animals, but like I said before, it’s something that’s special to my family and it represents special memories and a special time for us and just do what’s right. Bring him back," Viator said.
Viator said she just wants the stuffed puppy returned as soon as possible, no questions asked.
