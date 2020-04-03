Biloxi police looking for runaway teen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help locating a reported runaway teenager.
Nora-Li Alexandria Spaugh, 15, reportedly left her residence without permission on April 1 at about 5 p.m.
She was last seen in the 300 block of Willow Avenue. Nora-Li is described as being about 5′5” tall and weighs about 150-160 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.
The Biloxi Police Department asks that anyone with information about Spaugh whereabouts contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
