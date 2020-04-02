Pearl River County offering drive-through testing site for coronavirus

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A drive-through testing site for coronavirus is set to open in Pearl River County this weekend.
The one-day site will be located at Pearl River County Health Department, located at 7547 Highway 11 North in Carriere. The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health will lead the operations.
The collections are free of charge. Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Residents that live in Pearl River County using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment at the site if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200.
You'll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Appointments will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.
Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.
At the collection sites, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested aren’t permitted to leave their vehicle.
UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.
