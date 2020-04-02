Mayor: Moss Point is a ‘hot spot’ for COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pascagoula, grocery stores were filled with people Wednesday afternoon, all loading up food and supplies so they don’t have to leave their homes for the next few weeks.
As of Wednesday, Jackson County is reporting more cases of COVID-19 than anywhere else on the Coast.
As city and state leaders across the state implement more stay-at-home orders - including a statewide order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves - local leaders in Jackson County say they are doing everything they can to help combat the spread of the virus.
The majority of Jackson County’s coronavirus cases are in Moss Point, said the city’s mayor Mario King.
“Some of the essential business are in what I call our hot spots," said King. “Some of those places are General Macarthur (Street), Hubert (Street), the Kreole area, the Escatawpa area north of (Highway) 63...Our Ward Four area. We have to understand those are hot spots. I’ve talked with families there. I’ve seen the numbers. These are where we are getting a lot of cases. Some of our areas in Ward Five... We need to be very careful.”
While there are testing sites throughout Jackson County, King said they are working to get a testing center open in Moss Point by April 7.
A stay-at-home order was put in place by King over the weekend. Pascagoula and Gautier also implemented similar orders this week.
People across the Coast began preparing to shelter in place once those orders were announced.
Bobby Washington was one of those residents preparing to shelter in place.
“The people tell you to stay at home, stay at home," said Washington. “There’s a reason why they’re telling you that. They’re saving your life or somebody else’s life. So, take heed, brother. This thing is serious. It ain’t no joke.”
Washington sat in his truck Wednesday afternoon outside a Pascagoula grocery store, waiting for a friend who went inside to buy him food and other necessities.
“You know, this thing is serious, man, and people got to take it seriously and it look like to me people aren’t taking it seriously," said Washington. “See all these people in the store? Come on, man, this stuff is real and you got to understand that.”
He continued: “I know I ain’t got no mask on or nothing, but that’s why I’m sitting in the truck. I don’t want to take this stuff back home to my children. No way, to see my children suffer and go through all that? No, indeed.”
The governor’s order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., closing non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay at home unless it is necessary to get out.
