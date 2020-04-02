Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov sets statewide stay-home order amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is ordering people across the state to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Reeves issued the order on Wednesday after previously resisting calls to do so. The order takes effect Friday evening and remains in place until the morning of April 20. His announcement came on the same day that his Republican counterparts in Florida and Georgia issued similar mandates. Mississippi has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and has had more than 20 deaths. Health officials have said the order was needed to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
MISSISSIPPI NEWSPAPERS-PUBLISHER
New publisher named for some newspapers in Mississippi
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A longtime newspaper executive has been named publisher of several Mississippi newspapers and magazines owned by Boone Newspapers Inc. Rex Maynor will lead The Natchez Democrat, Natchez The Magazine, The Brookhaven Daily Leader, Brookhaven Magazine, the Prentiss Headlight and their digital and print products. The 57-year-old Maynor began his career in 1981 at his hometown newspaper in Clinton, North Carolina. He has worked in sales for Community Newspaper Holding Inc. He also has been publisher of papers in Auburn, Alabama, and Branson, Missouri.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI PRISONS
Mississippi alters probation check-in because of virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is temporarily stopping in-person check-ins for people on probation, parole, house arrest or other forms of community supervision. It's part of an effort to control the spread of the new coronavirus. The department says in a news release that instead of going to an office, people under supervision should check in by phone, email or video chat between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. The change is in effect from Wednesday until at least April 17.
HEALTH CARE FRAUD-MISSISSIPPI
Sentencing postponed indefinitely in pain cream fraud scheme
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Four people awaiting sentencing in a health care fraud scheme have had their hearings postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus. The Hattiesburg American reports Shahjahan Sultan, Thomas Studavant, Freda Covington and Fallon Page were scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. Each faces up to ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution for a scheme involving pain creams and weight loss pills that bilked insurers out of more than $7 million. It's unclear when the four will be sentenced. Nonessential hearings in the Southern District of Mississippi were postponed as of March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MAN KILLED-SIX CHARGED
Sheriff: Suspect's mother among 6 arrested in fatal shooting
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Mississippi man led to the arrests of six people, including the mother of one of the suspects. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said in a statement Monday that 21-year-old John Michael Ross Berryman was fatally shot Friday. Authorities identified 18-year-old Trakendric Young as a suspect. He was arrested at a motel in Tupelo. The statement also says 46-year-old Constance Hamlin was charged for taking her son to Tupelo. Young and four other teens are charged with capital murder. The case will be presented to a Prentiss County grand jury.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Louisiana spillway may open for record 3rd consecutive year
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities say they may have to open up a major flood control project on the Mississippi River to ease pressure on New Orleans levees. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that the river is expected to crest above 17 feet at a key New Orleans gauge as early as Friday. That would likely lead to the opening of a structure that diverts water through the Bonnet Carre spillway. It would be the first time the structure has been used three years in a row. Extended openings last year were blamed by Mississippi authorities for feeding toxic algae blooms and killing oysters, dolphins and other sea life.