Jackson County reports COVID-19 death as state numbers rise to 1,177 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A third South Mississippi resident has died from complications of coronavirus, according to the latest numbers. The death was reported in Jackson County.
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 172.
Statewide, 104 new cases and four new deaths were reported Thursday.
In all, 26 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 1, 2020, according to MSDH. In addition to the Jackson County death reported Thursday, one person has also died in Harrison County and another in Hancock County.
MSDH reports a total of 172 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 15 cases from Thursday’s report.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities is also being reported by MSDH now. In South Mississippi, there are a total of five facilities who have reported outbreaks.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
- George County - 4 cases
- Hancock County - 22 cases, 1 death, 2 long-term care facility outbreaks
- Harrison County - 53 cases, 1 death, 1 long-term care facility outbreak
- Jackson County - 57 cases, 1 death, 1 long-term care facility outbreak
- Pearl River County - 36 cases, 1 long-term care facility outbreak
Of the over 1,000 cases, Jackson County has 57 cases, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 118 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 103 cases.
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people ages 40-49, according to the latest update from MSDH on Thursday.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county,
As of April 1, the state reports that 30.6% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
