Frequently Asked Questions about the governor’s Shelter in Place order

How long will this last?
The shelter in place order begins Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. and runs through midnight on April 20, 2020.
Can I go to the grocery store or drug store?
Yes, but only one person from your household needs to go. I know, the kids are crawling the walls, but don’t treat a trip to the store as an outing for children. Get in and get out.
If you have to wait outside the store because they're limiting the number of customers inside, remember social distancing. Maintain a six foot distance with other customers waiting to get inside.
Do I need to clean groceries or takeout food I bring home?
The food itself is not the biggest problem, as the coronavirus does not live well on food. The problem is the packaging, which can house the virus for days. Coronavirus can live on metal or plastic for up to three days. Here’s some great advice on how to disinfect those surfaces: https://bit.ly/2R62ONu
Can I go to work?
First off, if you are able to work from home, you should do so. The only people traveling to their place of work are those who are employeed by an Essential Business. This is a full list of what are considered essential businesses: https://bit.ly/2wZPB1L
Here’s another explanation of essential vs, non-essential businesses: https://bit.ly/2w7oP7d
Can I go outside to exercise?
Yes. You’re encouraged to exercise outside in an activity that keeps you at least six feet away from other people. Riding a bike, walking, and running are all good examples. Playing a group sport like basketball is not allowed, even if you’re the guy no one bothers to cover.
Can I take my boat out?
Yes. In fact, Governor Reeves on Thursday encouraged people to get out on a boat to go fishing alone. That’s the key part: maintain social distancing of at least six feet from other people. Groups of people shouldn’t gather on sand bars or at the islands.
Can I get a hair cut or have my nails done?
No. Salons, barbershops, and nail salons are all closed during the shelter in place. You’re beautiful already. Stop worrying.
I work in a restaurant kitchen where I’m closer than six feet to other employees, but my boss says we’re staying open. Can’t someone make them close?
The Mississippi State Health Department has issued guidance for restaurants and other businesses where more than 10 people work in close contact. Those businesses “should be mindful of providing strong hygiene support and facilitating social distancing for the safety of its employees and patrons should they choose to remain open.” Here’s some more guidance from the health department: https://bit.ly/2wMcINr
Real talk: I know you may feel like you're being asked to choose between a paycheck and your health, and that's a terrible position to be in. Talk to your boss about your concerns. But in the end, you have to decide what's best for you based on whether you feel unsafe.
I think I might have coronavirus. What should I do?
Check out this online Coronavirus Self-Checker from the CDC: https://bit.ly/2wO6i0k
Call one of the health hotlines available in Mississippi to talk to a health professional about your symptoms:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453
If you’re directed to a testing site, here’s a list of the locations in South Mississippi: https://bit.ly/2UM2fJI
