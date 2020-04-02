Cruise ships docked in Gulfport must leave by Friday, say port officials

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Four cruise ships that have been docked at the Port of Gulfport are being ordered to leave by the end of the business day on Friday.
Port of Gulfport officials said that decision was made due to the industry shutdown following a statewide shelter-in-place order, which is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.
“In operating with the best interest of our community and customers, the Port Authority informed all cruise operators that vessels must depart the port due to the raising concern of coronavirus cases in Mississippi,” said Port of Gulfport Executive Director Jonathan Daniels.
The four cruise ships - which included the Carnival Glory, Carnival Valor, Carnival Freedom and Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas - began arriving in Gulfport on March 15
“We have been honored to assist Carnival and Royal Caribbean during this time of uncertainty and we thank them for the opportunity to show our capabilities. We understand that this decision puts our cruise partners in a difficult position, but we fully support the Governor and state health leaders in the decision to move the vessels from the port to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and to properly align with the stress on our healthcare resources and first responders.”
The ships, which only contained employees, were docked in Gulfport after coronavirus concerns caused cruise lines to to stop scheduled trips. With homeports full, the four cruise ships were temporarily docking in Gulfport.
Many of the crew members who completed their employment contracts were able to disembark and be repatriated to their home counties late last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supported the Department of State and CDC partners in facilitating their disembarkation.
“I want to thank CBP, Port staff and the many partners at the Port of Gulfport for their patience, dedication and for working diligently to accommodate the needs of the cruise lines. It has been a joint effort to ensure all maritime activities were taking place in accordance with federal law while also showing the spirit of hospitality that makes Mississippi so unique,” said Daniels.
At this time, the Port of Gulfport is open to commercial traffic and the port’s administrative office has limited personnel until further notice.
