Cool and dry again today. Warmer by the weekend.

Partly cloudy today with cool morning temperatures in the 50s and pleasant afternoon highs in the 70s. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be warmer with perhaps with a few showers. The humidity cranks up quite a bit by Monday and we’ll still see a few chances for rain early next week too. Rain amounts over the next seven days are expected to remain below one inch for the WLOX area. We’ll take whatever April showers we can get since much of our area is in a developing drought due to below-normal rainfall in recent months. Long-range models are hinting at a much warmer pattern around the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.