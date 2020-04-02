Business owners and residents have mixed feelings about local “shelter-in-place” orders

“We have been very proactive at sanitizing everything in the store and have a sanitizing station setup since the 22nd of March. I’m thrilled that they have restricted everything. I’m glad the city of Gulfport and Long Beach and all the cities are now shutting down the people that are just riding around looking for something to do," Riley said. “We all need to self-quarantine all the way around. We’re an essential business from the financial standpoint. We’re trying to make sure everybody has cash and can pay their bills, cash their checks just like the banks. We’re trying to be very proactive and keep everyone safe including our customers and staff."