Tornado creates moments of terror, pride in community

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - They were the most terrifying moments of her life.
A tornado was bearing down on her house and she desperately wanted to get to her daughter to protect her.
Moments before, she was relaxing on her front porch sipping coffee and talking to her husband on the phone.
Then, the wind kicked up and heavy rain began to fall.
“It just sounded like the heaviest train going down the track, the roaring of it,” said Mikelyn Porter of the Buzzard Roost community. “So I just told him on the phone, ‘It’s a tornado, it’s a tornado.’”
That’s when Porter scrambled to the exterior stairs of her two-story house to where her 10-year old daughter was watching television.
The sky “was like the blackest of black that I could see,” Porter said. “Everything was already blowing and shredding, and I was on my hands and knees trying to get up to the second floor and it was blowing against me. It sucked my phone out of my hand.”
“I rounded the curve to the top floor and there was this moment of a break in the wind and when that happened, I just grabbed my daughter, kind of football tackled her, basically, and we hit the floor on our hands and knees and just started screaming and praying because it was like nothing I had ever experienced before. Ever.”
As quickly as the storm came, it had left. The roof had been ripped off her home, one window had been sucked out, but she knew they were safe. She looked out over her yard.
“And then I just turned around when it all seemed to quiet down, and it just looked like a war zone —like a bomb had went off, everything was just gone, destroyed.”
Porter paused and cried softly.
“We’re just thankful to be alive. I’m thankful she’s alive.”
Then, she had something else to be thankful for.
As soon as the storm passed, people arrived to help.
“It seemed like, within minutes, there were so many people from the community that was here. There were friends, family— they just showed up,” she said. “It’s like they knew what to do. You know, ‘Where do you need us?’ And they started cutting trees and started saying ‘Do you need anything? What can we do?’”
She wiped another tear from her eye.
“I’m just really proud of the community, for George County.”
Just after she said that three strangers walked up handing out cold drinks.
