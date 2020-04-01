Study: Mississippi gets a D- on social distancing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi now has a D- in social distancing, a study has found.
The website unacast has created a ‘Social Distancing Scoreboard’ which grades the states and their counties on how well they are doing at social distancing.
The study is conducted using cellphone data which tracks the distances people are traveling during the outbreak.
At the top is the District of Columbia with the only A in the US.
In Mississippi, Lafayette Co. is at the top with a B. Lafayette is followed by Tunica, Coahoma and Harrison.
The counties doing the worst, according to the study, are Perry, Scott and Union, all with Fs.
As a whole, though, the United States has earned an F for its social distancing practices.
For a look at the entire map and their methodology, click HERE.
