Saints making the most of offseason changes due to Coronavirus

“I'm doing well, thank you. I’m past two weeks now removed. It would've been two weeks this past Monday, so 16 days now. I've been cleared for six days. Basically for me and I said this earlier, my first symptoms came on that Monday and they were much like, we would all know as the flu, where I had chills. I had a low grade fever, aches and I never had any of the respiratory problems. Then that Monday afternoon I was able to have a test taken and really just stayed in the house sleeping. Thursday I received the results back, but I'm fortunate that I was in that group of the 95 percentile I guess you'd say that that had it recovered from it. My understanding now is slim to zero, a hard chance to get it again and zero chance to give it, right now. Today's our first day back. We're getting started, we're not in the offices. The offices are closed for football business, but we did start our draft meetings today and those are kind of set up a little differently this year, with all our scouts Skyping in, teleconferencing in. Mickey (Loomis), myself, Jeff (Ireland), with the position coach, maybe a few others, are in a large meeting room spread out with a lot of monitors. Depending on who we're reading, what player group we're reading, different people Skyping in. We've started this morning, this will go on for really the next 11 or Days or till Easter. Our meetings will take place and we're kind of in a remote location. We're over at the Dixie Brewing Company actually, which is a brand new facility in New Orleans East and it's really a way from any high traffic area and it's also closed. We're the only ones here.”