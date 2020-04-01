Pleasantly crisp and cooler for now. April showers not too far away?

Significantly cooler and drier air has arrived behind yesterday’s front. Today and tomorrow will be pleasantly crisp and cool thanks to high pressure nearby with mornings in 50s, perhaps 40s inland. Afternoons will be in the 70s. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be warmer and more humid, perhaps with a few showers. We’ll still see a few chances for rain early next week too. Rain amounts over the next seven days are expected to remain below one inch for the WLOX area. We’ll take whatever April showers we can get since much of our area is in a developing drought due to below-normal rainfall in recent months.