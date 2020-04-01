Pass Christian needs more volunteers to keep feeding program going

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian church will have to suspend their feeding program unless they can find some new volunteers.
Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church has been providing free meals to the community since 2005.
Just before prayer, the volunteers at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church were told that they would suspend their community feeding program for a couple of weeks.
Andrew Fountain, Gone Fishing Ministry board member and chef said that he wanted to give his volunteers a break, especially considering a good majority are older.
“A lot of our volunteers are elderly, and they are not feeling well, being ill a little bit, so we just want to give them a break for a couple of weeks, that’s all. We’ll be back. We’re just going to shut down temporarily,” Fountain said.
That means about 125 senior shut-ins, and at least, many others who walk up to the church for a meal will go without three days a week.
“There really won’t be any options,” Fountain said. “We are the only soup kitchen, the only one that serves a hot meal in West Harrison County. We’re the only place. There’s a definite need for us to be here. Today, we are sending out 127 meals to the elderly and shut-ins— people who can’t get out to get a hot meal.”
The only way the ministry can continue would be to get some new volunteers.
“We’ll take any number of volunteers. Any day they can come out and volunteer, we’ve got something they can do,” he said.
If you would like to volunteer, you can call Fountain at 228-314-4370.
