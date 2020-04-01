One cell phone repair service in Ocean Springs is bringing their business curbside

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another business adapting to the new normal is CPR Cell Phone Repair in Ocean Springs.
With more people working from home and students converting to online classes, it’s safe to say technology is essential right now. So on Monday, CPR began curbside pick up and drop off. They wanted to offer their services of fixing broken phones, gaming systems and computers to all of those who need it in these times of isolation.
The employees knew the need for devices and understood the importance of keeping everything clean. CPR Cell Phone Repair employee Clayton Mcgegae said they’re doing whatever they can to follow CDC guidelines and keep customers safe.
“They will give us a call in advance, let us know what they have, and we will let them know what we can or cannot do for them at the moment— if we have to order a part, or we might have it on hand. Then, when they get outside, they will give us a call again to let us know, and we’ll step outside and we will take their device through the window. We’ll clean it for them," Mcgegae said.
He noted that they clean the product at least two times to make sure they are protected as well as the customers.
Additionally, the workers say they’ve been getting calls lately to repair more computers since students have shifted to online learning.
