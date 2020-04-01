More than $51 million in GOMESA funds available for Mississippi

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $51 million has been awarded to Mississippi through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act to fund projects that could help protect our coastal environment
“We must continue investing in our conservation and restoration programs to enhance and protect our state’s natural resources and beauty of the Mississippi Coast. These energy revenues will enable our state to continue developing our energy resources for Mississippi and our country as a whole,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.
The projects that receive this funding will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. Some past projects include artificial reef construction, beach erosion control and sea out planting.
“The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources looks forward to managing GOMESA projects for Governor Reeves. These projects will enhance education, research, restoration, water quality and improve our beautiful estuary for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins.
Proposals, which are restricted to projects within Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties, must meet one or more of the following criteria:
- projects and activities for the purposes of coastal protection, including conservation, coastal restoration, hurricane protection and infrastructure directly affected by coastal wetland losses;
- mitigation of damage to fish, wildlife or natural resources;
- implementation of a federally-approved marine, coastal or comprehensive conservation management plan;
- mitigation of the impact of Outer Continental Shelf activities through the funding of onshore infrastructure projects;
- and planning assistance and the administrative costs of compliance.
The deadline for proposals to be submitted is 5 p.m. on June 30, 2020. Proposals may be submitted to Russell Weatherly at GOMESA@dmr.ms.gov.
