MGCCC’s Steven Campbell wins NJCAA Athletic Director of the Year

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The athletic year at Mississippi Gulf Coast was one for the history books, filled with trophies and accolades. Despite the halt in sports, one more award arrived for athletic director Steven Campbell – the NJCAA Athletic Director of the Year.
“It was awesome, very exciting, hard to believe at first," Campbell told WLOX. "I have a great job. Our coaches, our support staff and our student-athletes took the message of being unselfish, get better every day and do the little things right to heart, and they did that stuff.”
The 2019-2020 season saw state championships, district championships, turnaround seasons, and, of course, a national championship in football. But the Bulldogs succeeded in the classroom, as well as on the field.
“When you have 90 all-MACJC academic recipients, that’s pretty cool," Campbell told WLOX. "We only have about 180-200 total. So close to 50 percent of our student-athletes got academic accolades from our conference, which is pretty awesome.”
After all the ups, the downs, and even the unforeseen, Campbell says he’s proud of his school’s past, but even more excited for its future.
“It was a great year, couldn’t be more proud," Campbell told WLOX. "I can’t wait to see what’s up next. That’s because I know the potential of everybody that works at Gulf Coast, and the potential of the student-athletes that we recruit.”
