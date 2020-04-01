Lauderdale Co. becomes first county issued shelter-in-place order from governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor Tate Reeves is issuing the state’s first shelter-in-place order, just for Lauderdale County.
If you don’t live in Lauderdale County, you may be wondering why you should care about their shelter in place order. Well...your county could be next.
“Want to be clear that this is the first shelter in place order we are issuing from the state," explained Governor Reeves. "But I do not anticipate that it’s going to be the last.“
Here’s how it will work, it’s not a total lock down. There are reasons folks may leave their homes but it will be limited.
“Essential travel which is in essence to and from work, to and from getting medical care, to and from getting supplies for your home," added Reeves.
The state will also ramp up testing to better identify and isolate the cases.
“What we have seen Lauderdale County is that we have identified a nursing home where we are seeing an outbreak," explained State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. "That’s certainly not accounting for all of the cases. We have not yet determined another common source for exposure that would account for all the cases. So that makes the shelter in place order even more important.”
Lauderdale County doesn’t have the highest number of cases in the state. But it had a quick spike in the last few days, making it the first target to take in more resources and further investigate the spread of the virus.
“They were probably not testing as rapidly and as robust as was happening in some other communities and that probably has led to some of the challenges,” said Reeves.
In the executive order under the prohibited activities, it lists all places of “amusement and recreation” and includes places like movie theaters, bowling alleys and social clubs.
