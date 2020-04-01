Jackson County offices restrict operations to stop spread of COVID-19

Landfill hours have changed to Monday- Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - noon. Services remain open and on regular schedules but with limited staff. The office is closed to the public. Residents are encouraged to use the landfill when possible. Only put acceptable items at the roadside or in the landfill. Keep roadside rubbish within the limitation guidelines. Garbage and recycling will continue to be picked up on a regular schedule by Waste Management.