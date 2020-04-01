Jackson County offices restrict operations to stop spread of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County has restricted hours and services at some public offices to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Also, to reduce the risk of anyone from transmitting COVID-19, people are asked to contact departments via phone before visiting to determine if and how your business can be done over the phone or online.
Below is a list of phone numbers and procedural changes across Jackson County offices.
Animal Shelter – 228-497-6350
Beginning April 1, adoptions will be done by appointment only, Monday - Friday. Call between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Adoptable pets can be viewed online on the county’s website or on the Jackson County Animal Shelter Facebook page. No owner surrenders will be accepted, and intake is restricted to bite cases and aggressive animal calls only.
Chancery Court – 228-769-3124
New court filings should be mailed or dropped in the basket in the lobby of the courthouse. Attorneys can also file electronically through MEC. Passport services are also temporarily suspended.
Circuit Clerk – 228-769-3040
The office is closed to the public. Please call ahead or visit the information table in the courthouse lobby. Marriage licenses will be issued by appointment only and only for Mississippi residents. Abstractors are asked to call to make an appointment. For voter registration, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Planning Department – 228-769-3056 (Pascagoula) or 228-818-1890 (Ocean Springs)
Visit the Planning Department’s website for all applications, forms, contact information, and portal to submit forms. Appointments can be made as needed. As a last resort, offices will be open from 10 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Tax Assessor’s Office – 228-769-3070 (Pascagoula)
Ocean Springs office is closed at this time as well as the Pascagoula office lobby. The only service that will be handled in the office is homestead exemption applications. All other services should be handled by phone, email, or website.
Tax Collector’s Office – 228-769-3074 (Pascagoula) or 228-872-8178 (Ocean Springs) Closed noon-1pm
The only in-person services that will be offered are new vehicle registration and mobile home registration (Pascagoula only). Renewals and current property tax payments can be processed via phone, mail, online, or the drop-box located under the Pascagoula facility for non-cash payments only.
Landfill and Roadside Rubbish Pick-up – 228-872-8340
Landfill hours have changed to Monday- Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - noon. Services remain open and on regular schedules but with limited staff. The office is closed to the public. Residents are encouraged to use the landfill when possible. Only put acceptable items at the roadside or in the landfill. Keep roadside rubbish within the limitation guidelines. Garbage and recycling will continue to be picked up on a regular schedule by Waste Management.
Recreational and Community Facilities
· All county athletic facilities’ offices, including playgrounds, parks and bathrooms, are closed until April 20. Contact: Recreation@co.jackson.ms.us or 228-826-5330
· Whispering Pines Golf Course and Clubhouse is closed until April 20. Contact: golfcourse@co.jackson.ms.us or 228-588-6111
· Civic center, fairgrounds, and other county-operated community centers are closed until April 20. Call 228-762-6043 or visit the website for the specific facility.
· Jackson-George Regional Library System is closed until April 20.
· Beaches remain open with social distancing related signs posted and constables monitoring. Boat launches remain open, but social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Court-related information
If you have a case pending and have an attorney, contact your attorney for updates regarding changes to court dates. Otherwise, please contact the relevant court if you have not already been contacted.
- Chancery Court – 228-769-3453
- Circuit Court – 288-769-3040
- County Court – 228-769-3037
- Justice – 228-769-3080
- Youth Court – 228-769-3076
Other frequently used county offices
These offices are still providing services, however, their buildings/offices are not open to the public, contact as noted
· No visitors are permitted at the Adult Detention Center at this time. Call 228-769-3052 with any questions.
· Civic action centers are closed. Visit the website for service updates.
· Department of Human Services lobbies are closed to the public but applications may be submitted online and support documents can be sent to email to dfo.jacksoncounty@mdhs.ms.gov
· District Attorney offices are closed to the public. Please call 228-769-3045.
· Extension services offices are closed to the public. Please call 228-769-3047.
· Human resources offices are closed to the public. Please call 228-769-3380.
· Veterans Affairs office is closed to the public. Please call 228-769-3075.
· Road departments offices are closed to public, Contact by Phone Only
· Sheriff’s department lobbies are closed to the public, and no pre-employment fingerprinting will take place until further notice. To obtain a copy of a report, call 228-769-3065. To report a crime or file a report, call 228-769-3063.
The full list of schedule changes and contact information posted on the county’s website under the “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information” link at the top of the page.
