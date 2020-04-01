Jackson Co. has highest number of COVID-19 cases on the Coast as state numbers rise to over 1,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is now reporting the most cases of COVID-19 out of all the coastal counties.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 157. Statewide, 136 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Of the over 1,000 cases reported across Mississippi, Jackson County has 52 cases. Only three other counties in the state have numbers higher than Jackson County. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 109 cases. Desoto County is reporting 94 cases and Madison has 53.
In all, 22 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of March 31, 2020, according to MSDH, including one Harrison County resident and one Hancock County resident.
MSDH reports a total of 157 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 23 cases from Tuesday’s report. Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
- George County - 4 cases
- Hancock County - 20 cases, 1 death
- Harrison County - 49 cases, 1 death
- Jackson County - 52 cases
- Pearl River County - 32 cases
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people ages 40-49, according to the latest update from MSDH on Wednesday.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county,
Please keep in mind that these numbers are based off where the patient resides, not where the person was infected with the virus or where they were treated for it.
According to John Hopkins University on Wednesday, a total of 877,422 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide. Of those, 185,241 people have recovered; a total of 43,537 have died.
As of March 31, the state reports that 41% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
