Gorgeous weather to kick off April

It’s going to be stunning today! Highs will reach the mid 70s with low humidity. We’ll stay mostly sunny. it will remain clear tonight, and we’ll drop into the upper 40s to low 50s by Thursday morning.
It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We may have a little more cloud cover by Friday. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
A few showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday. It will be a little more humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
