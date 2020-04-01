A firsthand look at the challenges of home schooling

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With schools closed across the state, many parents are stepping into the role of teacher for their children.
For some of those parents, that means working full-time and juggling their child’s schoolwork.
One of those working moms who is home schooling her three children is WLOX’s Meggan Gray. She takes us through some of the challenges she has run into while trying to teach her little ones.
Here’s her story:
It’s hard to stay focused at home. As a mom of three, I can honestly say there are days simple tasks seem impossible. Now, life just got more complicated thanks to the coronavirus. On top of my full-time job (one I’m extremely grateful to have during these uncertain times), I have to figure out a way to “teach” my children at home. I’m sure many of you are struggling with the same issue.
This is week three of no school, and everyday I come home from work and tackle a lesson plan for my fifth grader, third grader, and my little preK-3 nugget. (Okay, his work is easy - but he actually asks me constantly to do more which can be adorable, yet time-consuming.)
Our school has been fantastic with online updates from the principal and daily postings from teachers in Google Classroom. Our teachers have even hosted several Zoom meetings, which are a delight for the kids because they’re excited to see all their friends.
But I’ll be honest - the work can be a bit challenging at times. It’s led me to ask myself more than once, “Am I smarter than a fifth grader?”
And though I love our dog, her playful spirit can be a bit distracting. She'll wedge her way in between me and my oldest son as I'm trying to teach a new math concept. Which one would you pick? A quick snuggle session with a sweet pup, or solving unreduced fractions and percentages? So, yes - it's a struggle.
But whether it be in books, printed worksheets, or online assignments, we push through and get it all done. The amount of work assigned varies from district to district - or from school to school, for that matter - but here in our home, it takes us about four to five hours to complete all our assignments. Keep in mind, that’s with plenty of distractions from the dog, the cat, a hungry four year old and an eight year old who simply just can’t sit still. But we’re making due as best we can and trying to keep a positive attitude.
Just as I remind myself of that notion, my 11 year old puts his head in his hands and sighs, “I can’t keep doing this.”
Yeah, we can all feel a bit overwhelmed at times, especially knowing we still have several more weeks to go, if not more. School closures last until at least April 17, and we're all just waiting to see if the state decides to extend that date.
But I can tell you... I’m especially grateful for the work our teachers are putting in to help maintain some sense of normalcy while we all navigate these unchartered seas. We’re all in the same boat, and I for one am thankful for an opportunity to help my children continue their learning during this crazy time. At least they’re still smiling about it... for now.
