A firsthand look at the challenges of home schooling

But whether it be in books, printed worksheets, or online assignments, we push through and get it all done. The amount of work assigned varies from district to district - or from school to school, for that matter - but here in our home, it takes us about four to five hours to complete all our assignments. Keep in mind, that’s with plenty of distractions from the dog, the cat, a hungry four year old and an eight year old who simply just can’t sit still. But we’re making due as best we can and trying to keep a positive attitude.