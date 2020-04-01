‘Between a rock and a hard place:’ IMMS braces for possible reopening of Bonnet Carré Spillway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday was release day for Larsen and Livvy. The pair of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were found stranded last fall shortly after the closing of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.
It’s now back to home sweet home for the critically endangered turtles after months of rehabilitation at IMMS,
“Playing that part in conservation and getting them back in their natural habitat is very rewarding for all the staff," said Theresa Madrigal, stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.
Last year proved to be disastrous for the Gulf’s marine life after back to back openings of the spillway, and now, the Army Corps of Engineers announced it may reopen the spillway this week.
“We’ve had quite a few strandings already at this point, and we know that there’s some potential that they’re opening the spillway at the end of this week, and so we’re preparing in case we see the same type of numbers once again," Madrigal said.
It's the last thing Mississippi needs as the state, and the rest of the country, battle the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today Mississippi finds itself between a rock and a hard place," said IMMS executive director Moby Solangi. “I think we’re one of the only states in the union that is faced with this dilemma.”
It is a dilemma that Solangi said they’re determined to get through.
“We are on the job regardless of anything going on because these animals need help," he said.”For animals, it’s really us. So we are trying to save animals who have no voice."
The Mississippi Sound Coalition is paying close attention to the impending opening. Members had a conference call Wednesday morning.
Gerald Blessey, manager of the coalition, said they’re doing everything they can to avoid further catastrophe.
“This whole situation heightens the need for our senators and congressmen to adopt the MS Sound and Lake Ponchartrain Protection Act to give the Corps and the Mississippi River Commission the authority and money to develop alternatives to opening the Bonnet Carré or to reduce the days it’s opened," he told WLOX.
IMMS encourages anglers to always call the 24/7 stranding hotline if they hook a sea turtle or see any other kind of marine animal in distress.
That number is 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN.
