Beach and backwater patrol set to go in effect for Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Board of Supervisors conducted a meeting on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. to discuss the next steps during the pandemic.
Beach patrol will begin on Wednesday and will occur during the hours of 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. During this enforcement, officials will make sure that people are following proper CDC guidelines of staying under groups of ten people.
On Saturday morning, backwater patrol will begin. This means anyone on a boat will have to continue following CDC guidelines— staying six feet apart and not grouping together with more than ten people. However, if there are a hundred people in the same area, still practicing proper social distancing— standing six feet apart— they will not be punished.
An official from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said that anything north of I-10 is not DMR’s responsibility, so D’Iberville and Gulfport will each have a boat out to cover their respective areas. The official noted that’s where to of the bigger islands are, so they will be patrolled by the assigned area of law enforcement.
DMR does take part in enforcement; however, their main job is conservation. For local law enforcement, they are there to assist DMR as they need, and in return, DMR is there to assist them as well.
Backwater patrol covers water all the way up the river and includes islands.
In regard to consequences, the official said that there is no true way to enforce these restrictions. Rather, those who chose to rebel from the guidelines, if asked to separate or break up a group exceeding ten people, will receive a citation.
These extra precautions by the county are going into place as the numbers continue to rise locally, statewide and nationally.
“It’s starting to reach out as it has done in other states in this pandemic virus that we are working on,” Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said.
Lacy emphasized that the death rate is across the board, ranging from small children all the way up to the elderly population.
“One of the big caveats that I want to point out: there was kind of a message change that even though if you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase that risk to others. It is critical that everybody works or does there part to stop the COVID virus,” Lacy said.
As with many things in life, Lacy said that this pandemic is something that we need to take it as it comes.
”We’ve got to take it day-by-day, and hopefully, our health will stay good that we can take it day-by-day and live to fight the fight for the next day."
Governor Tate Reeves will hold a press briefing Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to give an update on the current situation of novel coronavirus in the state. To watch that briefing, click here.
To watch the Harrison County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday, click here.
