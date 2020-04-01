Bay St. Louis latest Coast city to announce ‘Stay at Home’ order

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis is the latest Coast city to announce a stay-at-home order, putting in place a curfew and other restrictions as efforts expand to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to the order, Mayor Mike Favre said he has requested that Hancock County Board of Supervisors close the beaches in Bay St. Louis. The board is expected to make that decision later Wednesday.
The order put in place by city leaders in the Bay puts a curfew into effect beginning at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, as well as other restrictions on businesses and residents.
Included in the order is a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each due. The curfew applies to everyone with the exception of public safety officers; persons working for state, federal, or local government; and anyone else who is traveling to and from work at an essential business, such as healthcare workers.
Essential businesses are defined as those listed in the Governor’s Executive Order.
The mayoral order also includes the following:
- All non-essential businesses that require contact with people less than six feet away are ordered to close and suspend operations. That includes the following businesses: personal care and grooming businesses, tattoo parlors, spas, exercise studios, massage parlors, fitness centers and facilities, health clubs, nail salons, barber shops, cross training gyms, beauty parlors and salons, gyms and other similar businesses.
- All restaurants, bars and dining establishments are to remain closed for dine-in and only offer takeout, curbside, pickup, delivery or drive-through services.
- All hotels, motels, short term rentals and similar lodging operations are ordered not to exceed bed capacity of the room or facility.
- All businesses that remain open are strongly recommended to have hand sanitizer and disinfectant on site to sanitize common areas on a regular basis. They are also ordered to maintain a social distance of six feet and restrict groups of more than 10 from being at the business.
- All city parks may remain open on a limited basis as long as social distancing and group recommendations are also maintained.
- All residents and visitors to the city are strongly encouraged to shelter in place at home except as needed to conduct essential business. This is especially important in people who are over the age of 60 or have underlying medical conditions.
- The order says homeless people are not subject to the recommended guidelines but are still encouraged to maintain social distancing and not gather in groups of more than ten.
Violations of the curfew and guidelines laid out in the mayoral order are subject to legal penalties as allowed by Mississippi state law.
