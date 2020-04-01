Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport puts new restrictions in place

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) are not allowed to leave the facility unless they are seeking medical care.
“Any resident who chooses to leave for reasons unrelated to medical care will not be allowed back on campus,” said Public Affairs Officer for AFRH, Christopher C. Kelly. “We are also mandating increased social distancing at mealtime.”
Kelly also said that the meals are carry-out only, so residents will pick up their food and then eat them in their respective rooms. He said this policy went into implementation on Monday.
