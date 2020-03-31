White House removes Gulfport judge’s name from consideration for Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLOX) -Sul Ozerden’s confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has been short-circuited. The White House decided to remove the Gulfport judge’s name from consideration for that post.
WLOX News learned the Trump administration failed to renominate Ozerden in January when a new Congressional year started and it became obvious his nomination lacked the support it needed from key Senators.
Ozerden will remain on the federal bench in downtown Gulfport.
Earlier Monday, the White House announced Federal Judge Cory Wilson of Flora will attempt to be ratified by the Senate and fill an appeals court seat that’s been vacant since 2017.
“The elevation of Judge Cory Wilson’s nomination to the Circuit Court of Appeals reflects President Trump’s confidence in Cory’s conservative judicial philosophy, legal knowledge, academic and public service. I’ve known Judge Wilson for many years. He is well qualified to serve on this court, and I will do everything I can to promote his confirmation,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said.
“I am pleased that President Trump has selected Judge Cory Wilson for the Fifth Circuit,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “Judge Wilson’s performance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year confirmed what we already knew – he is a smart, thoughtful, conservative jurist who will follow the rule of law. Given his academic and professional achievements, I am sure that Judge Wilson would serve the court well.”
