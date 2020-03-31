Wet, perhaps stormy, as cold front arrives

A cold front arriving today will bring scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Some of today’s storms could become strong and could produce threats like gusty wind, frequent lightning, small hail, or heavy downpours. Thankfully, the threat of severe damaging weather in the WLOX area is very low: it’s a Level 1 on a scale of 1 up to 5. As the front passes, it will become quite breezy today and tonight with sustained winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts. Significantly cooler and drier air arrives by tonight, behind the front. Wednesday and Thursday will be crisp and cool thanks to high pressure nearby with mornings in 50s, perhaps 40s inland. Afternoons will be in the 70s. However, our water temperatures on the coast have been running in the 70s so it could be tough for some coastal communities to find very cool morning temperatures unless those water temperatures cool off a bit. By Friday, high pressure slides to our east allowing for south wind off the Gulf. This will gradually increase our humidity Friday into the weekend. And a frontal system possibly approaching our region from the west this weekend could lead to a few showers on Saturday, Sunday, and perhaps next Monday.