Severe weather threat over. Dry & breezy this afternoon.

The severe weather threat has ended for South Mississippi. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 15-25 MPH this afternoon thanks to a cold front. We’ll stay warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday morning. It will be a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll do it all over again on Thursday.
Highs will increase into the upper 70s by Friday and Saturday. We may see a few more showers late this week and into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.