Planning is key as Biloxi fire chief fears worst is yet to come

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Three firefighters with the City of Biloxi are in the trenches with the coronavirus. These are the first known confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the city’s team of first responders.
“I spoke to each one of them yesterday, around lunchtime. They’re all doing well, some better than others. They’re in different stages but they’re being treated very well. Their physicians are staying in touch with them. They’re on the mend and at home. They’re comfortable and have advised me that they didn’t need anything right now. I told them that we were all praying for them and their families," said Biloxi fire chief Joe Boney.
Through preparation, dedication and professionalism, the Biloxi Fire Department strives to protect and enhance the lives and property of the people and visitors in Biloxi. That mission statement still in action every day, even though some of the city’s firefighters have fallen ill to COVID-19. Boney took action on Monday in the event that more of his team fall victim to the coronavirus.
“We have a plan in place and what it will be is like a drawdown. As we require more services with less people, we draw down from that,” Boney said.
Before the drawdown takes place, Boney has made one change starting sooner than later.
“To start with, today, we are going to cancel any vacations. We’re getting to the point where we need them people. You can’t go anywhere anyway or do anything, so we’re gonna cancel scheduled leave starting today," Boney told WLOX.
In addition, Boney has laid out even more drastic measures.
“If it gets worse, we can take a couple of our units out of service: our ladder trucks, a tanker that we use typically; but we can second alarm them. We can take two people of them and put them on another," Boney said.
He’s even laid out plans to modify staffing.
“We run on a three-shift schedule, twenty-four forty-eight. They’re on twenty-four, they’re off forty-eight. If we had to, we could shut down one shift and just go to two shifts, a twenty-four twenty-four. We really hesitate to do that because it really taxes our guys and makes them work a lot harder," said Boney.
These are extreme measures, Boney said, and none of which are ones that he plans to activate tomorrow.
Much of the prep work that he and have staff have undertaken was engaging as well as communicating with his community partners: fire departments at Keesler, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Ocean Springs, Harrison County and others.
Boney reiterated that he feels this is going to get worse. For him and his team, planning ahead is what he believes will keep the people in the city safe.
