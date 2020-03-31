Planning is key as Biloxi fire chief fears worst is yet to come

“I spoke to each one of them yesterday, around lunchtime. They’re all doing well, some better than others. They’re in different stages but they’re being treated very well. Their physicians are staying in touch with them. They’re on the mend and at home. They’re comfortable and have advised me that they didn’t need anything right now. I told them that we were all praying for them and their families," said Biloxi fire chief Joe Boney.