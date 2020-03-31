Memorial Hospital honors healthcare heroes on National Doctors Day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday was National Doctors Day and - as healthcare workers continue to fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic - honoring those who are saving lives each day is more important than ever this year.
At Memorial Hospital, physicians and healthcare professionals both were honored and praised for their hard work and dedication.
A sign outside Memorial Hospital reading “Heroes Work Here” greets employees. It’s just one of the ways these healthcare heroes are being honored.
“They deserve it every day but in our current climate, it’s something we’re happy to do," said a representative for Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
Employees were also treated to free pizza all day. More than 680 pizzas were delivered between Memorial’s Gulfport and Stone County hospitals, as well as its clinics.
Every department sent a person down to the lobby to pick up the pies. Dr. Philip Levin, an emergency room physician, shared his gratitude for being recognized along with his team.
“We need everybody, from the nurses to the house cleaners to marketing. Everybody who works in the hospital is important to make the system work," he said.
Levin says while the rise of COVID-19 in Mississippi causes concern, healthcare professionals are no strangers to stressful situations because it is what they were trained to handle.
“I’ve faced infectious diseases all my career, for 40 years. This is one more," he explained. "It’s a deadly one, so many others are too, but I recognize it’s my duty to come in and help people.”
A hospital representative added, “Everybody knows when something like this happens, you just have to tighten your belt and get to work. So while it is stressful, most all of our employees are coming to work with a very positive outlook.”
National Doctors Day has been observed in the U.S. since 1933. In 1990, the federal government declared March 30 the official date.
