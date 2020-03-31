Krispy Kreme giving healthcare workers free doughnuts on Mondays

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Krispy Kreme is making Mondays a little sweeter for those who work in the healthcare industry.
Whether you’re a doctor, office personnel or in maintenance, you are invited to go by one of their locations and get a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for free.
It’s a national campaign and the company says its their way of giving thanks to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Hattiesburg, franchise owner Billy Dorgan Jr. says they are excited to be able to do something for the communities here in the Pine Belt and taking care of those who take care of us has never been more important than it is right now.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I can assure you, we’ve never been faced with such a great challenge. And we have prided ourselves for many years of the opportunity that this brand genuinely does for each of the communities we’re in,” Dorgan said. “I’m pretty excited, I’m pretty excited, it’s not a day about making money, it’s truly about serving people who’ve served so many right now in this difficult time.”
You may be asked to show a badge or proof of employment at the pickup window.
Krispy Kreme says they will do this every Monday for the foreseeable future.
Other companies across the country are also pitching in to make life a little more enjoyable during this crisis.
