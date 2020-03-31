Inmate at South Mississippi prison pronounced dead; no foul play suspected

LEAKSVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate was pronounced dead on Monday evening at the Greene County Hospital.
The inmate was serving time at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville. The name of the inmate has not yet been released as MDOC is waiting until the next of kin is notified of the death.
No foul play is suspected, according to the county coroner. In addition, an autopsy will be performed, determining the cause and manner of the death.
