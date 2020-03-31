Ingalls reports 2 more additional cases, bringing total number of cases to 10

“We will also continue to follow our same protocols in dealing with these additional cases, and for all cases going forward. As soon as we are made aware of any diagnosis, we will communicate individually and directly to those employees who are located in impacted work areas; and we will help them take all appropriate precautions. We will immediately begin thoroughly deep-cleaning and inspecting the primary work spaces relevant to the individual’s job assignments. We will also continue to clean and inspect all restrooms and other contact points multiple times every day. All start terminals, turnstiles and restrooms will also continue to be cleaned multiple times every day.”