Ingalls reports 2 more additional cases, bringing total number of cases to 10

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An additional 2 cases were reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, according to their latest update. This new case brings the total number of cases at Ingalls to ten.
Tuesday, March 31
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
- Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30
Monday, March 30
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20
Sunday, March 29
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
- Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
In a statement released March 25, Ingalls President Brian Cuccias said: As numbers across our region continue to rise, we do expect Ingalls’ numbers to increase as well. Clearly, we know that more employees, customers or contractors will contract the virus. We are evaluating how best to provide information going forward. However, for every confirmed case, we will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance."
“We will also continue to follow our same protocols in dealing with these additional cases, and for all cases going forward. As soon as we are made aware of any diagnosis, we will communicate individually and directly to those employees who are located in impacted work areas; and we will help them take all appropriate precautions. We will immediately begin thoroughly deep-cleaning and inspecting the primary work spaces relevant to the individual’s job assignments. We will also continue to clean and inspect all restrooms and other contact points multiple times every day. All start terminals, turnstiles and restrooms will also continue to be cleaned multiple times every day.”
Ingalls has extended its liberal leave policy through May 1, 2020. Additionally, workers can take PTO/Vacation or unpaid leave without penalty. Absences are excused.
“I would also reiterate that if you do not feel safe, you have the option to not come in,” said Cuccias. “This means your job is secure. If you choose not to come to work, you will have a job to come back to when this pandemic is over.”
If you are not at work and you aren’t feeling well, or have fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, Ingalls asks that you please do not come to work. Call your primary healthcare provider, TELADOC at 1-800-835-2362, or QuadMed at (228) 205-7700 for appropriate consultation and treatment. Then please call Ingalls Medical Department at (228) 935-3841 with any updated information, so that the Company can take immediate steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. Do not return to work unless you have been cleared to return by the Ingalls Medical Department.
Please contact your supervisor if you decide to take Liberal Leave.
For more updates for Ingalls employees, Huntington Ingalls has created a website of resources: https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/coronavirus/
