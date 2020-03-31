Gym in Ocean Springs asks members to donate membership dues to charity

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A local fitness instructor has taken her daily workout routine to the internet, along with a commitment to a local non-profit.
Adrea Maxwell closed her Seaside Fitness Studio in downtown Ocean Springs a few weeks ago along with canceling all membership fee drafts. She added a caveat to that procedure.
“I asked members to instead donate their dues to the Lord is My Help, since their annual event, Feed the Need, has been postponed indefinitely,” Maxwell said.
She posts daily workouts on her members-only Facebook page for them to complete at home and goes live online every Saturday with an at-home workout.
“I ask our members to check-in on Facebook with hashtag ‘seasideathome’ to keep us from going silent throughout all this,” Maxwell added. “While the business is not bringing in any revenue during this time, I truly believe that our membership base appreciates what we are doing and prays that things come back tenfold.”
